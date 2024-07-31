CPS Commemorates World Breastfeeding Week 2024. Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), commemorates World Breastfeeding Week 2024, which is being held globally under the theme: “Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all” from August 1 – 7.

Breastfeeding is a natural process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their children the best start in life. Breastfeeding is one of them.

Breastfeeding benefits both children and mothers by delivering health, nutritional, and emotional benefits and cementing the bond between mother and child.

Breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe and clean and contains antibodies that help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

Breastmilk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life. It continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year and up to one-third during the second year of life.

Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese, and are less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

To promote World Breastfeeding Week, CPS is organizing “The Mom’s Health Fair.” This is set for Saturday, August 10, at the John Larmonie Center, Philipsburg, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Though this event is geared towards mothers, CPS is encouraging partners and support networks to attend and get all relevant information.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet vendors and listen to speakers provide information about the following topics: nutrition, physical well-being, psychological well-being, self-care, the role of a father and child safety.

For more information, you can call (721) 542-3003.

