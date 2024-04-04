CPS contracts two apprentices to help with mosquito reduction campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has two apprentices to assist the vector program with reducing the mosquito population in the country.

The apprentices have been working since March 1, 2024. During their apprenticeship, the Senior Vector Controller and the Section Head of General Health at CPS will guide and supervise them.

Young persons interested in joining the apprenticeship vector control campaign should contact CPS.

The apprentices will assist in conducting various tasks, such as backyard assessments, raising residents' awareness of mosquito breeding sites, and providing tips on eliminating them.

The apprentices will also set mosquito traps in high-risk areas to collect a sample of mosquitoes to determine which species inhabit the area.

CPS kindly requests the community to cooperate with the team as they conduct their assigned tasks.

If there is a need of clarification or interest in this project, you can contact CPS at 914 or 542-1570 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are, unfortunately, man-made.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently warned about the surge in dengue cases in the Americas, adding that as of March 26, 2024, over 3.5 million cases and more than 1,000 deaths have been reported in the region.

