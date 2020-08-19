CPS have challenges, Ministry looking into securing care facility. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek confirmed on Wednesday that CPS does have some issues when it comes to responding to 914 calls. The Minister said that CPS is short-staffed and since they are busy with contact tracing there are not enough staff members that can be easily reached. Panneflek said his Ministry is busy sourcing other volunteers and will also take up on some offers that were made to the government to fill the gap at CPS.

Panneflek warned that persons that are having flu-like symptoms and are not yet tested due to the setbacks at CPS should

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35468-cps-have-challenges-ministry-looking-into-securing-care-facility.html