CPS: International Day of Older Persons is Commemorated on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), says October 1, the world will celebrate United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP).

The theme for 2024 is “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”

The number of people aged 65 years or older worldwide is projected to more than double, rising from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050. The number of people aged 80 years or older is growing even faster.

CPS calls on members of the community to promote healthy ageing by embracing exercise and eating a healthy diet, while at the same time recognizing the contributions of caregivers.

CPS adds that society must continue to respect the dignity, beliefs, needs, and privacy of older persons, and for the right to make decisions about their care and quality of their lives.

According to the United Nations (UN), population ageing is a major global trend reshaping society worldwide. “Life expectancy at birth now exceeds 75 years in half of the world's countries, 25 years longer than in 1950.

“By 2030, older persons are projected to outnumber youth globally, with this increase most rapid in developing countries. This demographic shift has significantly transformed the caregiving landscape, encompassing a wide range of needs for both paid and unpaid support in formal and informal settings.

“As populations age, the demand for comprehensive healthcare, care, and social support services has grown substantially, particularly for older persons with conditions such as dementia.

“In recognition of these challenges and opportunities, the 34th commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons therefore will focus on the theme of "Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide".

