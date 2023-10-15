CPS: Mental Health is a Universal Human Right. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), mental health issues affect people worldwide; Latin America and the Caribbean are no exception.

“The prevalence and incidence of mental diseases in the Caribbean are concerning, impacting men, women, and children. Depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse are the most common mental health issues,” CARPHA said in a statement.

Tuesday 10 October marked World Mental Health Day around the world. Mental health is a universal human right underscoring the importance of ensuring everyone has the right to access quality mental health care and support.

