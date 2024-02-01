CPS Promotes Heart Health in “LOVE YOUR HEART CAMPAIGN” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (CPSPR):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) will launch their “Love your Heart” campaign starting February 2nd, 2024. February is observed as heart health awareness month and in staying in line with CPS’s Health Observance Calendar 2024, CPS will be encouraging people to take action for their heart health. February is the month where many people reflect on matters of the heart, including love and relationships. This is also a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of heart health.

The campaign is a reminder to prioritize heart-healthy lifestyles, learn about heart diseases prevention and support those affected by a cardiovascular condition.

Through a Social Media Campaign and collaborating with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake Cardiologist, various activities, challenges, and events will be taking place throughout the month of February to promote heart healthy-lifestyles.

On Friday, February 2nd CPS is collaborating with the Sint Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation to host a “Red Remembrance Walk.” The aim of the walk is to reflect on heart health and to remember those who are living with or have lost the fight due to heart disease.

The event starts at 6:00 pm from the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) (tennis court), down to Bush Road and onto the Walter Nisbeth Road, to the Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard. The walk will end at the CPS office at the Vineyard Office Park Building parking lot.

Participants are urged to come out in full force and are encouraged to wear anything red in order to raise awareness of how important it is to take care and love your heart. At the end of the walk participants will be treated to healthy refreshments, and snacks. A short word of thanks and encouragement will follow suit to officially kick off the “Love your Heart” campaign.

Eva Lista de Weever, Department Head of CPS emphasizes the importance of taking charge of heart health stating, “We are urging our community to be proactive about their heart health and join this campaign to help raise awareness and to be informed of the health risks associated with heart diseases. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Sint Maarten is also faced with the same health conditions, which is why the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, and CPS have placed an emphasis on the importance of improving services and awareness on non-communicable diseases.”

CPS looks forward to the community’s support and commitment to living a healthier lifestyle.

Please follow Collective Prevention Services on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CollectivePreventionServices/?fref=ts

Government website:https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Departments/Pages/Department-of-Collective-Prevention.aspx

Email

or visit them at their office in Philipsburg at the Vineyard Office Park Building for more information.

