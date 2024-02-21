CPS reminds community to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding after rainfall events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is urgently calling on residents to take and continue the necessary actions after every rainfall event to eliminate mosquito breeding sites to effectively minimize mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue.

Dengue can become a life-threatening illness and it is crucial for everyone to be aware of the symptoms and take the necessary precautions to prevent further mosquito breeding, and transmission of mosquito-borne diseases.

People become infected with dengue virus when an infected Aedes Aegyptus or Aedes albopictus mosquito feeds or bites them. Usually between four to seven (4-7) days after a bite of an infected mosquito people typically begin to show symptoms.

Persons with a fever and two or more of the following symptoms are suspected dengue cases and should be tested for confirmation: Nausea/vomiting; Rash; Myalgia/arthralgia (muscle/joint pain); Headache, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyes); and Petechiae (red/purple spots on skin); Leukopenia (decrease in number of white blood cells).

CPS reiterates that if parents observe young children presenting the following symptoms of diarrhea or vomiting, they should be extra vigilant for these potential symptoms and consult with their general practitioner as it could be the signs of dengue.

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half-inch of water. This is not much, and plant saucers, bottle caps or plastic shopping bags hidden amongst vegetation/shrub are some of those unassuming places that can gather a small amount of water and can still be a huge breeding site for your mosquitoes.

Breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle or remain stagnant for a certain time undisturbed from garbage to your flowers/plants. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, used food containers, plastic drinking cups; plastic shopping bags or other containers or plants that collect and hold water.

Source reduction starts by covering, removing, or turning over containers, artificial artifacts, unused boats which can be potential breeding sites and properly maintain the yard and surrounding by trimming overgrown vegetation. Every resident on the island should comply with the source reduction to have an impact against mosquitoes in the community.

