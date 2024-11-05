CPS reminds persons to get their seasonal flu vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is recommending to persons to get their seasonal flu shot.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads very easily from person to person and can affect anybody in any age group.

Experts think that influenza viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. Less often, a person might get influenza (flu) by touching a surface or object that has influenza virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

Influenza viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. People with flu are the most contagious during the first three days of their illness.

Check with your physician to see whether or not you are part of the high-risk group and be proactive. Get vaccinated and apply strict and consistent preventive measures to stop you from getting the flu.

Influenza is a serious public health problem that causes severe illnesses and deaths for higher risk populations. Vaccination (flu shot) is the most effective way to prevent infection.

Persons who form part of high-risk groups include people who are more likely than others to develop severe disease, resulting in hospitalization or death, if they should be infected. They include:

children aged six months to four years; the elderly 60-65 years of age; pregnant women (regardless of trimester must be discussed with physician); and immunosuppressed individuals or people with chronic medical conditions.

Front-line workers as well as health care workers who may be in contact with patients in these risk groups (personnel in nursing homes, senior citizen home, hospital, outpatient clinics and general practitioner/specialist practices), should get their flu vaccination.

Home care givers of persons with a very high risk for severe illness and mortality attributed to the flu should also get vaccinated.

People with flu can spread it to others. Most experts think that influenza viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Putting physical distance between yourself and others can help lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Less often, a person might get flu by touching a surface or object that has influenza virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

People with flu are contagious Influenza viruses can be detected in most infected persons beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. People with flu are most contagious during the first three days of their illness. Some people, including young children and people with weakened immune systems may be contagious for longer periods of time.

Symptoms typically begin about two days (but can range from one to four days) after influenza viruses infect a person's respiratory tract. It is theoretically possible that before symptoms begin, an infected person can spread influenza viruses to their close contacts. Some people can be infected with influenza viruses and have no symptoms but may still be able to spread the virus to their close contacts.

Consult your family physician (house doctor) in due time once you don’t feel well, and do not place others at risk. Take the necessary preventive measures when in the vicinity of any sick persons. Apply strict cough etiquette and proper hand hygiene.

Eat healthy foods, get a lot of exercise, and maintain a good sleep schedule which is usually eight hours.

