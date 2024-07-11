CPS: Staying safe this Summer. Prevent Drowning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Prevent accidental drowning by not being caught off guard. One of the biggest risks is when people become too relaxed or get distracted.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) is calling on parents, guardians and all others who take benefit of our beaches, and those making use of swimming pools, to remain vigilant for the summer holiday season as drowning is entirely preventable.

Globally, the highest drowning rates occur among children aged 1-4 years, followed by children aged 5-9 years.

Always ensure children are constantly supervised by a responsible adult when around water: whether near a beach, swimming pool or bathtub, adult supervision is necessary to ensure that children can enjoy water safely. It is critical for supervising adults to remain vigilant and avoid distractions so that they can respond quickly if a child needs help.

The six interventions are: train bystanders in safe rescue and resuscitation; install barriers controlling access to water; provide safe places away from water for pre-school children, with capable childcare; and teach school-age children basic swimming, water safety and safe rescue skills.

Learning basic swimming and water safety skills greatly reduces the risk of drowning. This is particularly important for children aged six (6) years and above. Not only is swimming a skill for life, but it is also a great way to stay fit and active.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45612-cps-staying-safe-this-summer-prevent-drowning.html