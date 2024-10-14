CPS: Tuesday is Global Handwashing Day. Clean Hands are Important, | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, advises the Sint Maarten community to practice prevention measures as the world observes Global Handwashing Day on Tuesday, October 15.

Global Handwashing Day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Washing hands often reduces the transmission of diseases such as respiratory illnesses such as the flu, common cold and COVID-19.

It is also very important to wash hands with soap before cooking or preparing food, before eating, and before feeding someone (including breastfeeding) or taking care of others ill or not.

Help children to stay healthy by teaching them about handwashing and show them how to properly wash their hands.

Many infections start when hands are contaminated with disease-causing bacteria and viruses. This can happen after using the toilet, changing a child’s diaper, coughing, sneezing in your hands, touching other people’s hands, taking care of ill persons, and touching other contaminated surfaces.

Handwashing with soap works by removing bacteria and viruses from hands before they get a chance to cause infections or spread to other people. Handwashing stops the spread of germs!

Join CPS in their efforts to continue to promote proper handwashing in your home, school, or workplace.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1570 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Global Handwashing Day was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership, and is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008, when over 120 million children around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries.

Since 2008, community and national leaders have used Global Handwashing Day to spread the word about handwashing, build sinks and tippy taps, and demonstrate the simplicity and value of clean hands and the importance of using soap.

