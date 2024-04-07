CPS World Health Day 2024 – “My Health, My Right” . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Sunday, April 7th, the world will observe World Health Day 2024 under the theme ‘My health, my right.’

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the right to health of millions is increasingly being threatened around the world.

“Diseases and disasters loom large as causes of death and disability. Conflicts are devastating lives, causing death, pain, hunger, and psychological distress.

“The burning of fossil fuels is simultaneously driving the climate crisis and taking away our right to breathe clean air, with indoor and outdoor air pollution claiming a life every 5 seconds.

“The WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All has found that at least 140 countries recognize health as a human right in their constitution.

“Yet countries are not passing and putting laws into practice to ensure their populations are entitled to health services. This underpins that at least 4.5 billion people — more than half of the world’s population — were not fully covered by essential health services in 2021,” the WHO said.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry of VSA), marking World Health Day 2024 by encouraging members of the community to take action and also inspire others for a healthier tomorrow, by sharing what they do living a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the positive tenets of a healthy lifestyle are quitting smoking, buying your groceries from local producers, avoiding highly processed food, and exercising.

This year’s WHO theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.

