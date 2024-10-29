Cruise Lines and Destinations Route Mutual Success at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Miramar, Florida:— The cruise industry was anchored in St. Maarten last week, with 670 destination stakeholders and nearly 100 cruise line executives gathering for the only official cruise conference and trade show taking place in and representing the Caribbean and Latin America: the 30th Annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show.

“I want to applaud everyone throughout stunning St. Maarten, ‘the Friendly Island,’ for coordinating this successful event while showcasing the destination’s friendliness and hospitality, along with displaying their commitment and ability to grow cruise tourism,” said Michele Paige, FCCA CEO. “It was also humbling to see the cruise executives’ historic belief in our mission to link stakeholders and cruise lines to develop mutual benefits, proven by the event’s record number of one-on-one meetings.”

Taking place October 22-25, the event featured its secret recipe of workshops, meetings, and networking functions for the attendees and high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines, with the recipe main ingredient of one-on-one meetings through over 940 preset 15-minute sessions scheduled between attendees and cruise executives – a 34 percent increase over the previous record of 700 meetings set last year.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46320-cruise-lines-and-destinations-route-mutual-success-at-the-fcca-cruise-conference-trade-show-in-st-maarten.html