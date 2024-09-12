Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied Announces Key Leadership Changes and Strategic Focus at Annual Board Meeting in Aruba. | SMN NEWS

Aruba / St. Maarten:— The Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) is proud to announce significant developments following our recent annual board meeting held in Aruba. This year’s gathering was marked by important changes in our leadership, a renewed commitment to increasing the visibility of our organization, and a strategic focus on expanding our cultural projects across the Caribbean islands of Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Statia, Bonaire, and Saba. As the only cultural foundation that continues to operate across all six islands of the Kingdom of the Netherlands since the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010, the CCG remains a pivotal entity in fostering cultural preservation and innovation in the region.

During the board meeting, key roles within the organization were reassigned to strengthen our capacity to serve the diverse cultural needs of the Caribbean. The board unanimously welcomed new roles within their existing and new members whose expertise and passion for cultural advocacy will be instrumental in driving forward our mission. The newly assigned roles are expected to enhance our outreach and the execution of projects that resonate with the cultural dynamics of our communities, ensuring that the legacy of the CCG continues to grow and adapt to contemporary challenges.

With a mixture of deep gratitude and sadness, we bid farewell to Lourdes B. Croes, who has served as both a member and Vice President of the CCG for the past 30 years. Lourdes has been a pillar of strength, guiding the foundation through three decades of cultural transformation. Her commitment and vision have left an indelible mark on the organization. While she steps down from her official role, her influence will continue to be felt in the cultural landscape of the Caribbean for years to come. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Lourdes for her unparalleled service and dedication. We will continue to look for her guidance and input as an honorary member of the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied.

As we look to the future, the CCG is particularly focused on expanding its visibility and impact across St. Maarten, Statia, and Saba. These islands are central to our mission, and we are committed to increasing the number and scope of cultural projects that celebrate and preserve their unique heritage. “By fostering strong partnerships and supporting local initiatives, we aim to empower cultural practitioners and organizations within these communities, ensuring that their rich histories and traditions continue to thrive,” said St. Maarten board members Ms. Candia Joseph & Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg, who represented St. Maarten during a 3 days meeting in Aruba.

The Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied remains steadfast in its role as a bridge between the six islands of the Kingdom, reinforcing our shared cultural identity even as political landscapes shift. Our continued collaboration with cultural stakeholders across the region highlights the enduring importance of our work in a post-Netherlands Antilles era. We are excited about the future and are committed to nurturing the vibrant cultural tapestry that unites our islands.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45997-cultuurfonds-caribisch-gebied-announces-key-leadership-changes-and-strategic-focus-at-annual-board-meeting-in-aruba.html