Curaçao’s Social and Economic Council assumes leadership of regional network CESISALC. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad, Curaçao:— In a moment of significance for regional diplomacy and institutional cooperation, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao has been entrusted with the presidency of the Network of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions of Latin America and the Caribbean (CESISALC). The appointment was announced at the conclusion of the Third Intercoonecta Program Meeting, an event co-sponsored by the Spanish Cooperation and the Economic and Social Council of Spain, held in Montevideo, Uruguay, on September 20, 2023. The biennial, rotating presidency will continue through September 20, 2025.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43917-curacao-s-social-and-economic-council-assumes-leadership-of-regional-network-cesisalc.html