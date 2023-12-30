Customs Officer and Airport Handler Arrested in ongoing Drug Smuggling Case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The Police A- Team arrested two persons who are allegedly involved in drug trafficking. One of the suspects has been identified as Custom Officer Marsham while the other is an Airport Baggage Handler.

A video is circulating when the customs officer was arrested,

The Prosecutor’s Office has since confirmed the arrest of one suspect but did not divulge any information regarding the case, except to say that the arrest was made under the suspicion of drug trafficking. The case regarding the Customs Officer and Airport Baggage Handler is handled by the Federal Detectives.

Further details on this investigation will be published as the information emerges.

