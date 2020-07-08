DCOMM intensifies COVID-19 and Hurricane Season Public Awareness Campaigns. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Department of Communication (DCOMM), has intensified its public awareness campaigns for COVID-19 and the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Observations have been made where there are some persons within the community who are not adhering to proper public health hygiene protocols in connection with the national COVID-19 emergency.

Even though the state of emergency has been lifted and the country went through four phases of re-opening, residents and the business community must adhere to public health measures that have been put in place to protect the health of the nation’s communities.

The wearing of face coverings, proper hand hygiene, sneeze and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35122-dcomm-intensifies-covid-19-and-hurricane-season-public-awareness-campaigns.html