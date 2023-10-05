Debate Night with the Caribbean Diaspora. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— Stichting WeConnect and Pakhuis de Zwijger are organizing the networking event 'Diaspora Dialogues' in Amsterdam on October 10th. The goal is to let members of the Caribbean diaspora come together to have a dialogue on who they are, their experiences as a student or professional in the Netherlands, how they experience their connection with their birth island, and in what way they engage with the community on the islands.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43980-debate-night-with-the-caribbean-diaspora.html