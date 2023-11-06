Decision by Minister of Justice will have serious consequences to country’s security. Possible strike looming, says NAPB. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— “Following a recent decision by the Minister of Justice, it has been ordered that the detention center, at the Police station Philipsburg, will be officially transferred to the police with effect from November 11, 2023, specifically under the executive support department. This transfer means that we as a police organization will bear full responsibility for the management and operations of the detention center. It is essential that we make this transition smooth and efficient to ensure the safety and security we provide to our community”.

