Defence gives training courses to security partners in the Dutch Caribbean Region | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Defence during the last two weeks, has given two training courses. Besides their own personnel, the Curaçao soldiers, also several security partners did participate, under which the KPC, VKC, Fire Brigade, and Ambulance personnel. On Friday the 8th of December the 30 trainees received their certificate, awarded by Minster of Justice Shalten Hato and the Commander of the Marine Barracks Suffisant, Major Steven Baan.

The two training courses called “Collegial Network” and “Mentally Fit” are of great importance in the context of promoting the mental health and resilience of professionals who are regularly confronted with challenging and potentially traumatic situations.

