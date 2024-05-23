Defense Caribbean Region renders international cooperation during “Tradewinds” drills | SMN NEWS

Barbados:— Defense Caribbean Region, participated with more than 100 Dutch Soldiers as well as from Curaçao, in the international drills “Tradewinds”. The excercises took place from May 4 till 16 on Barbados, amongst other things to prepare the coming hurricane season, as well as to strengthen international cooperation.

Together with among others, United States of America, Canada, France and several Caribbean countries, Defense Caribbean Region participated in the drills “Tradewinds” in Barbados. With a total of 26 participating countries and more than 1000 soldiers, for a period of two weeks was invested in the international cooperation.

This year the focus of the exercise was on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and training against threats that the Caribbean could face in the future.

