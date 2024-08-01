Defense Caribbean Territory provides assistance on Sint Maarten during elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Defense Caribbean Territory provides assistance on the island during the political elections at the request of local authorities of Sint Maarten. During the assistance, which will be provided between August 1st, 2024 and August 31st, 2024, Defense will support the Sint Maarten Police Corps in guaranteeing safety and maintaining public order.

