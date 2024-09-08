Defense trains emergency respons on the Windward Islands together with security partners. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Defense Caribbean Region, during the forthcoming two weeks, will hold a hurricane emergency relief exercise on Saint Marten and Saba. During this exercise, with the name ‘Windward Express’, soldiers will train together with local security partners to increase their preparedness and strengthen cooperation, with the aim of ensuring that the military can be deployed quickly and effectively after the passage of a hurricane.

