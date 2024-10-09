Demolition of Sister Marie Laurence, Charles Leopold Bell School and Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Acting Minister of ECYS Lyndon Lewis told reporters on Wednesday that this week marks the 2nd round of Community Engagement meetings for the Fostering Resilience Learning Projects for Sr. Marie Laurence and the Charles Leopold Bell schools and the Sint Maarten Library. These three buildings are part of the reconstruction projects for the FRLP.

The NRPB recently obtained the demolition permits from VROMI and is now ready to start this phase of the project. The NRPB organizes these meetings to explain the project's implementation, seek feedback on the community impact, and further provide insight into the NRP’s complaint mechanism.

The demolition of the Sr. Marie Marie Laurence building in Middle Regions is scheduled to start in January 2025 and last, between 1 and 3 months once all the World Bank requirements for this contract are in place. Once the building is demolished, the company selected to build the property can start reconstructing the school according to the architectural plans.

The demolition process for the St. Maarten Library is scheduled for (2) months: April and May 2025. Finally, the demolition process for the Charles Leopold Bell School is expected to commence once the Sint Maarten Library demolition is completed. The proposed time is (2) months, from June to July 2025.

Presently, the firm contracted to start the architectural drawings for the Sint Maarten Library, and the Charles Leopold Bell School is on Sint Maarten and will visit the properties and meet with various government entities and all stakeholders involved in this process.

