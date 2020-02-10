Department of Economic Licenses held an informative session at Philipsburg Police station. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Representatives of the department of Economic Licenses held an informative session with the Community Police Officers and young cadets of the Sint Maarten Police force on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The session related to licensing policies and procedures, opening hours regulations and dealing with infractions encountered within the business community and within public transportation.

The departments vowed to explore avenues towards achieving closer cooperation between the KPSM and the Ministry of TEATT, to operate more effectively and efficiently in carrying out their parallel tasks.

Present from the department of Economic Licenses were Valya Pantophlet, Justine Webster,

