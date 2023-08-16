Department of Sport & Culture Partners with NAGICO Insurances for the 2nd Annual Health, Sport & Culture EXPO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Department of Sport & Culture is excited to announce its continued partnership with NAGICO Insurances to host the Annual Health, Sport & Culture EXPO. The event will take place at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex on Saturday, August 26th, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and admission is free.

