Department of The National Reporting Center and St. Maarten Chinese Community Foundation Unite Against Human Trafficking and Smuggling | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a concerted effort to alter the global perception of St. Maarten's status in combating Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling, The National Reporting Center (NRC), falling under the Ministry of Justice, continues its series of introductory sessions with various entities and associations to launch informative campaigns to raise awareness against Human Trafficking and Smuggling.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44392-department-of-the-national-reporting-center-and-st-maarten-chinese-community-foundation-unite-against-human-trafficking-and-smuggling.html