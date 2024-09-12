Detectives of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Arrests Two Suspects in Connection with the May 12th South Reward Shooting Incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On September 11th, 2024, detectives from the Major Crimes Team of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) successfully apprehended two individuals concerning the shooting incident that took place on May 12th, 2024, in the South Reward area. The suspects, identified as D.S.Q. and D.S.Q., were arrested at their residence at approximately 3:00 PM.

