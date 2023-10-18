Detention of Young Adult in Police Cell Exposes Human Rights Violation under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A concerning incident has come to light as a young adult 22 years old is currently held in a police cell for over 30 days due to the overcrowded Pointe Blanche Prison, raising serious concerns about potential human rights violations under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This situation underscores the immediate need for the Ministry of Justice to devise a comprehensive solution to address the issue of prisons being overcrowded, including the implementation of alternative punishments.

