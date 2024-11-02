Dionne Warwick’s Iconic Caribbean Homecoming: A One-Time Benefit Gala Concert in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Legendary artist Dionne Warwick, known worldwide for her timeless music, will make a rare Caribbean appearance on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in a one-night-only Benefit Gala Concert on the beautiful island of Sint Maarten at the Casino Royale Theater. This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and community impact, celebrating Warwick’s illustrious and award-winning career and her connection to the Caribbean.

The special concert will support the "Bridge to Bold" initiative, which focuses on enhancing educational and cultural opportunities for the youth of Sint Maarten. Warwick's visit is to support Bridge to Bold's scholarship program and aid Students of Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA) as well as other talented students to take part in its annual summer camp at Bowie State University, as well as a performing arts Masterclass that will be open to all students and their parents. These programs offer mentorship and pathways into the arts for local students. The partnership between Bowie State University and Charlotte Brookson Academy will establish lasting opportunities, shaping the future for young Caribbean artists.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46345-dionne-warwick-s-iconic-caribbean-homecoming-a-one-time-benefit-gala-concert-in-sint-maarten.html