Discovery and Confiscation of Over 500 Marijuana Plants in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force successfully discovered and confiscated more than 500 marijuana plants of various sizes at a property located on Gibbs Drive in the Dutch Quarter.

Acting on information received regarding the presence of a large illicit marijuana plantation, officers initiated an investigation and proceeded to the location in question. Upon arrival, they encountered a substantial number of marijuana plants being cultivated on the lot. The suspect believed to be involved was not present at the time of the search.

