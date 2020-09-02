Distance Learning to continue until further notice. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel announced on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers press briefing that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Annual Sport & Creative Industries Open House, will be presented as a virtual online event, via the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Department of Sports and the Department of Culture, on September 14th, 2020 at 10 am.

The main objective of this year’s virtual Open House is to stimulate and educate the community on the importance of how Sports and Culture can potentially

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35581-distance-learning-to-continue-until-further-notice.html