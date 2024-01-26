Dog attacks child on St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, 23rd of January, at around 6:45 PM, the central control room received notice that a child had been bitten by a dog at a residence on St. Eustatius. At that time, the child had already been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and had three deep bite wounds on the back of his leg. The victim stated that he went into the yard as usual and was attacked by a dog. The child is doing well for now. Police spoke with the dog's owner. Police will work with the veterinarian to determine what will happen to the dog.

