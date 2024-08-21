Dog owner fined NAf 5,000 for negligence after pitbull incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A dog owner was sentenced to pay a fine of NAf. 5,000 by the Court of First Instance in Sint Maarten today, Wednesday, following an incident involving his pit bulls that resulted in endangering the safety of people on his property.

The prosecution initially demanded a sentence that included conditional custody of three months in addition to the fine. However, the court settled on the financial penalty alone. The prosecution is satisfied with the outcome, emphasizing that the judge’s ruling reinforces a critical point: it is widely recognized that pitbulls and pitbull breeds are considered dangerous dogs. This classification imposes a legal obligation on owners to take all necessary precautions to prevent their pets from causing harm to others.

The obligation also applies to people’s yards and property. There is a misunderstanding that as a dog owner you can do whatever you want with a dog within your yard. That is not true as this case has underscored; the owner or occupier of a property is responsible for the safety of people entering that property such as workers.

In this case from March 15, 2023, the dog owner failed to supervise his dogs properly. The animals were left unleashed in the Oyster Pond yard while workers were present, creating a dangerous situation. The court’s decision serves as a reminder to all dog owners about the importance of responsible pet ownership, particularly when it involves breeds known for their potential danger.

The case underscores the legal responsibilities that come with owning potentially dangerous dogs and highlights the importance of adhering to safety measures to protect the public from preventable harm.

