Doran Requests Government to Support Students’ Study Efforts Amidst Power Outages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to the ongoing energy crisis and frequent power outages affecting St. Maarten, Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran has called for immediate action from the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, Honorable Lyndon Lewis, to support students struggling to study in these conditions. He has proposed that Room 1 on the ground floor of the Government Building be made available after hours as a study space, providing a stable and well-lit environment for exam preparation.

