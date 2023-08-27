DP Leader congratulates WINAIR on its 62 anniversary. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSURG:— The Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday extended warm congratulations to national airline WINAIR as it commemorated an impressive 62 years of unwavering dedication and outstanding service to St. Maarten and to the Caribbean’s aviation industry. Party Leader MP Sarah Wescot-Williams said that this remarkable milestone is a testament to the airline's enduring commitment to excellence, sound management and leadership, and recognizing the crucial role it plays in connecting people throughout the Caribbean.

