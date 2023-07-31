Dr. Mercelina: “Another health survey will not alleviate the suffering of the people.” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The people of Sint Maarten are going through some challenging times, especially if you focus on topics in our community like housing, education, health, health care, unemployment, and poverty. Our sitting government had in the past 4 years one agenda point in their governing program and that was to make sure that this government will stay alive for 4 years.

