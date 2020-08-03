Draft National Development Vision. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The department of The Interior and Kingdom Relations kicks off the first Zoom consultation session on the draft National Development Vision. The session will take place today, Tuesday, August 4th at 9:00 am. The session will be live-streamed from the Facebook of the department of The Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Sint Maarten’s draft National Development Vision (NDV), serves as a guide for the long-term development of Sint Maarten and is based on many years of collected baseline information from government, residents, and organizations.

The NDV is founded on the goals of the constitution of Sint Maarten. In addition,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35320-draft-national-development-vision.html