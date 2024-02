PHILIPSBURG:— At approximately 1:45 AM on February 7, 2024, a driver narrowly escaped injury after their vehicle veered off Belair Road near one of the local schools. The incident occurred due to maneuvering from another vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and end up in a ditch.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44659-driver-escapes-uninjured-after-vehicle-accident-on-belair-road.html