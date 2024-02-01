Driving License Exam Committee introduces new Objection and Review Policy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Driving License Exam Committee is proud to announce the implementation of our new "Objection and Review Policy," a significant step towards fostering transparency, accountability, and fairness within our organization. The Driving License Exam Committee was established according to the National Decree on Driving Licenses to test the competence requirements of driving exam candidates. The Driving License Exam Committee is the competent authority to decide on the issuance of a declaration of aptitude and skills (as referred to in Article 89, first paragraph, part b, of the Road Traffic Regulation). This is done after the candidate has demonstrated through one or more separate examinations (theoretical and practical) that he or she has the necessary requirements of competence and skill.

At the Driving License Exam Committee, we understand the importance of open communication and the need to address concerns or disputes that may arise from time to time. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and organizational excellence drives us to establish a robust Objection and Review Policy that not only benefits driving license exam candidates but also strengthens our internal operations.

Key highlights of our Objection and Review Policy include:

1. **Accessibility and Transparency:** We believe that an effective objection and review process begins with accessibility and transparency. Our policy clearly outlines how candidates can voice their concerns, whether related to services or internal processes. We are committed to making this information readily available through the government’s website and other communication channels.

2. **Prompt Response:** Time is of the essence when addressing objections and reviews. Our policy sets forth specific timeframes within which we commit to responding to objections and review requests, ensuring that concerns are addressed in a timely and efficient manner.

3. **Impartial Review:** To maintain objectivity, our policy outlines the steps we take to ensure an impartial review process. Independent examiners are involved in assessing the objections and reviews objectively.

4. **Accountability: ** To maintain transparency and accountability, we will regularly report on the results of our objection and review process. This demonstrates our commitment to learning from experiences and our dedication to resolving issues effectively.

We invite all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with our Objection and Review Policy, available on the Sint Maarten government’s website www.sintmaartengov.org and to reach out to us with any questions or concerns. Together, we can continue to improve and evolve in pursuit of excellence.

