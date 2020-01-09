Drowning at Great Bay. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday afternoon January 9th, 2020 afternoon about 04.00 pm, the Central dispatch directed the Police patrols and paramedics to Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg on after getting reports that a person had drowned in the waters of Great Bay.

The male victim was seen floating a few hundred meters offshore by some jet-sky riders, who pulled the victim out of the water and brought him shore. The bystanders began immediately applying first aid to the man who was not breathing at the time.

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33686-drowning-at-great-bay.html