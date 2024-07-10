Drugs intercepted again by HNLMS Groningen. | SMN NEWS

The Dutch naval ship HNLMS Groningen intercepted a drug transport for the sixth time in a short time. In the Caribbean Sea, the patrol ship managed to stop a fast drug boat with eight people on board. The ship intercepted 228 kilograms of cocaine. The catch was on June 26 but was announced today.

On the night of June 25 to 26, the Dash-8 patrol plane of the Caribbean Coast Guard spotted a drug boat (go-fasts) in the Caribbean Sea. HNLMS Groningen was already in the area then and immediately took action. The Navy ship gave chase using its US Coast Guard helicopter and two fast FRISC interceptor vessels. The Fleet Marine Squadron and the US Coast Guard were on these interceptor boats. The drug boat was intercepted after a chase, supported by the Dash-8 patrol aircraft. The eight suspected smugglers and the 228 kilos of seized cocaine have been handed over to the US Coast Guard.

With this interception, HNLMS Groningen already has six intercepted drug transports since its presence in the Caribbean at the beginning of April 2024. The ship is used, among other things, for counter-drug operations. This is done alternately in collaboration with the American Coast Guard and the Caribbean Coast Guard.

