Due to hot weather, CPS urges population to prevent heat related illnesses. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— With the extreme heat that the country has been experiencing during the past couple of weeks, residents and visitors are requested to take measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, said on Thursday.

Heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The aforementioned happens when the body is not able to properly cool itself.

Some factors that might increase your risk of developing a heat-related illness include high levels of humidity; obesity; fever; dehydration; prescription drug use; heart disease;

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35825-due-to-hot-weather-cps-urges-population-to-prevent-heat-related-illnesses.html