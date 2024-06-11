Dutch and American Marines train diving skills together on Aruba. | SMN NEWS

Aruba:— From May 17 till June 7, the diving Team from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion from the 2nd Marine Division, United States Marine Corps, was on Aruba for the training called Caribbean Coastal Warrior. This yearly diving training is part of a program of interchange with the Marine Squadron Carib (MSC) stationed on Aruba. Hereby the Marine Corps of America as well as from The Netherlands work together to deepen as well as broaden their cooperation with each other.

The focus of the training during the exercise was on tactical diving skills with a rebreather and was carried out by both a newly formed team and an already experienced diving team. Through these training courses, the Marine Corps exchange their technical diving skills and combat diving skills with each other.

