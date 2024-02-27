Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is ready for the 44th edition of the Heineken Regatta. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The 44th edition of the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta is scheduled to commence on February 29th, concluding on March 3rd. This popular annual event is celebrated for its exceptional sailing competition and the unforgettable parties it offers. In preparation for the event, the organizers engage in meticulous planning and coordination with local authorities to guarantee safety both at sea and onshore. A key collaborator in these efforts is the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, which dedicates its resources to maintaining safety and order on the waters throughout the event's duration.

