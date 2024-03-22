Dutch Caribbean Public Health Expertise Network Conference a Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Dutch Caribbean Public Health Expertise Network (DUCaPHEN) conference, which took place from March 11 to 15, was a success for public health stakeholders.

The conference was opened with welcome addresses by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (Ministry VSA) Omar Ottley, followed by Collective Prevention Service (CPS) Department Head Eva Lista- -de Weever and by Dr. Daisy Ooms of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

During the early part of the conference, the focus was on research, public health programs, and projects conducted within the Dutch Kingdom and on the various islands.

The presentations and topics created opportunities for discussion on the successes and challenges and how the islands can learn from one another through sharing their experiences, best practices, and lessons learned.

Other addressed topics included capacity building on the International Health Regulations, surveillance of infectious diseases, vector control, and noncommunicable diseases.

The Dutch Caribbean Public Health Expertise Network was established in June 2023.

DUCaPHEN is a collaboration between the six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Dutch RIVM. It brings together several public health professionals, laboratory partners, and medical specialists from both the Caribbean region and the European part of the Netherlands.

The aim of DUCaPHEN is to strengthen public health across the six islands in a collaborative manner. One of the pillars of this aim is to strengthen public health in the region through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The overall objective of DuCaPHEN is to equip the islands with the necessary public health training and skills to respond to future pandemics and strengthen public health capacity.

DuCaPHEN serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, education, and training and supports the region in executing research and projects to improve overall public health.

