Dutch navy intercepts over two ton of cocaine in Caribbean Sea. | SMN NEWS

HNLMS Groningen intercepted a drug shipment of over two tons of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea on May 16.

Two go-fasts were discovered by a maritime patrol aircraft of the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, after which HNLMS Groningen was called into action. HNLMS Groningen set course for the go-fasts and then launched her American helicopter and fast interceptor boats with the Fleet Marine Squadron and Law Enforcement Detachment of the U.S. Coast Guard on board.

The suspects did not simply surrender. That happened only after shots on the engine. The four suspects and a total of 2177 kilograms of cocaine were turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard. The drugs have been destroyed, and the suspects will be prosecuted in America.

HNLMS Groningen has been active in the Caribbean again since early April 2024. This intercept is the third in row. Among other things, the Dutch naval vessel is deployed for counterdrug operations in alternating cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard and Caribbean Coast Guard.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45358-dutch-navy-intercepts-over-two-ton-of-cocaine-in-caribbean-sea.html