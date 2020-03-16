Dutch should take their responsibility and monitor borders —MP Buncamper. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — Several Members of Parliament expressed their concerns on the effects of the COVID- 19 a pandemic that has worldwide concerns causing many countries to shut down.

MP Claudius Buncamper called on the Dutch Government to monitor the borders because they asked for border control and it is now their competency. MP Buncamper said that he is concerned about the influx of Venezuelans that managed to secure – on the French territory but crosses the border to work and live illegally on the Dutch side. The USP MP said that should any of these illegal immigrants fall sick

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34194-dutch-should-take-their-responsibility-and-monitor-borders-mp-buncamper.html