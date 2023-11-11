Early morning shooting leaves one dead. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— An early morning shooting that took place on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 in the vicinity of Lotus Night Club in Simpson Bay has left a young man dead.

SMN News learned that the victim is from the French Quarter and is known to all as Shabba.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that the detective's department is busy conducting the deadly shooting.

