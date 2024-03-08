ECE leader Nigel Wigley arrested by French authorities. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The gendarmerie has confirmed that they have arrested the leader of the ECE Political Party registered on Sint Maarten.

However, the Gendarmerie made clear that Wigley is a French national who is the President of the ECE Association that has been registered in France.

Wigley was arrested Wednesday night. Further details of the arrest were not released by the gendarmerie.

