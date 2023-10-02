ECLAC CARIBBEAN DIRECTOR: International Community Must Lend a Hand to Small Island States | SMN NEWS

Director of ECLAC Caribbean Diane Quarless says that the international community will need to contribute more to support the development of Small Island Developing States; indeed, if the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are not achieved across all countries, then it is the entire global community that assumes responsibility, since the commitment to implement Agenda 2030 was made collectively by all states. Director Quarless was speaking at a media breakfast in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, organized by the United Nations Information Centre for the Caribbean on Thursday.

